Ruby Sage Johnson
1927 - 2020
Ruby Sage Johnson

February 18, 1927 - September 14, 2020

MARION, Va.

Ruby Sage Johnson, age 93, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor.

Ruby was born in Port Deposit, Md., to the late James Bruce Sage and Vrina Dockery Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Johnson; and her brothers, Ford and Jessie Sage.

She retired from the South Western Virginia State Hospital and was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was an exceptional seamstress having made many wedding and bridesmaid dresses through out Grayson County. She enjoyed canning and had a very spirited personality.

Survivors include, her daughter, Pat Sage and husband, John; brother, Stanley Sage and wife, Helen; grandchildren, Dawn Robinson and husband, Greg, and Mark Sage and wife, Laura; her great-grandchildren who were the light of her life, Blane Sage, Luke Sage and Jake Robinson; sister-in-law, Betty Sage; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor nurses and staff at Francis Marion Manor, Dr. Clampitt's office and Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Ruby during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Services will be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home's Facebook page. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home for the procession.

Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St.Judes Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Ruby Johnson.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
17
Interment
11:00 AM
Corinth Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Ruby you were such a blessing to me. I will see you again one day! It was absolutely a privilege to take care of such a sweet lady.
Tina Hafer
Friend
September 14, 2020
So blessed to have known Ms. Ruby and her gentle loving and caring soul. Living for God she is now enjoying all that Heaven has promised for his loved ones. You will be missed and though of often. God's blessings on your family.
Carolyn & Lawrence Holman
Friend
September 14, 2020
Ruby was a special lady. Praying for the family during this difficult time.
Becky Keyes-Salyers
Friend
September 14, 2020
Ruby was one of the nicest ladies I ever worked with. Always a pleasant smile and a calming attitude. I'm sure Heavens door was opened wide for her. She was a dear friend. We will all see you soon Ruby.
Margaret Heath
Friend
September 14, 2020
Oh what a wonderful and beautiful person inside and out. I always enjoyed talking with Ms Ruby .she always asked how the boys and roger were and sometimes called just to check I. Sure will miss her wit, smile and her .kindness. Prayers and thoughts,love, and hugs for each of you May God comfort and give each of y ou peace and strength and comfort in the days ahead .
Juanita Shields
Friend
