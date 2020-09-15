Ruby Sage Johnson
February 18, 1927 - September 14, 2020
MARION, Va.
Ruby Sage Johnson, age 93, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor.
Ruby was born in Port Deposit, Md., to the late James Bruce Sage and Vrina Dockery Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Johnson; and her brothers, Ford and Jessie Sage.
She retired from the South Western Virginia State Hospital and was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was an exceptional seamstress having made many wedding and bridesmaid dresses through out Grayson County. She enjoyed canning and had a very spirited personality.
Survivors include, her daughter, Pat Sage and husband, John; brother, Stanley Sage and wife, Helen; grandchildren, Dawn Robinson and husband, Greg, and Mark Sage and wife, Laura; her great-grandchildren who were the light of her life, Blane Sage, Luke Sage and Jake Robinson; sister-in-law, Betty Sage; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor nurses and staff at Francis Marion Manor, Dr. Clampitt's office and Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Ruby during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Services will be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home's Facebook page. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home for the procession.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St.Judes Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Ruby Johnson.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354