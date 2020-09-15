Hiedi Rachel Forrester
August 7, 1970 - September 13. 2020
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Hiedi Rachel Forrester, 50, passed away on September 13, 2020, at home with her devoted family by her side. She was a member of Life Line Ministries in Meadowview, Va. for over 25 years. Hiedi was born in Frederick, Md. in 1970 and graduated from Frederick High School in 1988. She had a 19 year career in accounting working for one company in Abingdon, Va.
Hiedi leaves behind her husband, John Forrester III; her daughter, Rebecca Hunt and husband, Colby, of Abingdon, Va.; her son, Ethan Forrester of Abingdon, Va.; her father, John Goff and wife, Jean, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; her mother, Carol Hocking of Thurmont, Md.; her grandmother, Mabel McDonald of Silver Springs, Fla.; her sister, Diana Warner and husband, Tom, of Frederick, Md.; her sister, Dawn Kersey and husband, Mike, of Damascus, Va.; her sister, Melissa Davis and husband, Adam, of Crestview, Fla., her many nieces and nephews, her husband's family, and her church family. Many thanks and God bless Patty, her hospice nurse, for her compassionate care.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Martin officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, VA is honored to be serving the Hiedi Rachel Forrester family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St.