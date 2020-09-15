Jonathan Paul Worley
August 9, 1929 - September 14, 2020
Jonathan Paul Worley, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born on August 9, 1929, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Jockey and Kennedy Torbett Worley. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was retired from AFG-Kingsport Glass and worked for over 13 years at Reynolds. He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Worley was a mason and a member of Jericho Shriner Temple. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean Conflict.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Surviving include his loving wife of 49 years, Norma Jean Pentecost Worley; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Mizelle and the Rev. Darrell Pickel officiating. The committal will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Paul's caregivers, Bobby and Barbara Pentecost, and Michelle Cole for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620