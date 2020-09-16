1/1
Arnold Byron Kitts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Byron Kitts

July 17, 1930 - September 12, 2020

Arnold Byron Kitts passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital at the age of 90 years. He was born on July, 17, 1930, in Bastian, Virginia, to William Slemp Kitts and Annie Rosa Ellen Kitts. Arnold married Ila Jean Rasnake on February 17, 1951, and raised his family in Bastian, the place he called home his entire life.

Arnold retired as the Building and Grounds Superintendent at The Department of Corrections in Bland County, Virginia, in 1987. He was a dedicated member of the Bastian Union Church donating much of his free time to others in the community and maintaining church facilities. He was a skilled mechanic, gardener, fisherman, and all-around handyman. Arnold achieved 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason and was also a Shriner.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Ila Jean Kitts; daughter, Dr. Rhonda Ryan of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Shirley and Derrick Russell of King, N.C.; grandson, Josh and Jaclyn Hamilton of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Bethany and Alan Pritchett of Oak Ridge, N.C.; grandson, Patrick Ryan and Maria Liu of Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren, Anna Hamilton, Broden Hamilton, and Ada Pritchett. His brothers, Silas and Joe Kitts, as well as his parents, predeceased him.

Funeral services were held at Bastian Union Church at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel. Interment followed at Kitts Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Highland Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Kitts family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
Bastian Union Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Chapel Highland
302 Main Street
Bland, VA 24315 0000
(276) 688-3314
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bland Funeral Chapel Highland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 13, 2020
Prayers for the Family.
Stanley and Linda Steffey
Friend
September 13, 2020

Ila Jean and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Don and I so enjoyed our time working with him at BCC. He was one of the sweetest people that we have known. He was beloved by his fellow workers.
Deena and Don Stowers
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved