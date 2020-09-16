Arnold Byron Kitts
July 17, 1930 - September 12, 2020
Arnold Byron Kitts passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital at the age of 90 years. He was born on July, 17, 1930, in Bastian, Virginia, to William Slemp Kitts and Annie Rosa Ellen Kitts. Arnold married Ila Jean Rasnake on February 17, 1951, and raised his family in Bastian, the place he called home his entire life.
Arnold retired as the Building and Grounds Superintendent at The Department of Corrections in Bland County, Virginia, in 1987. He was a dedicated member of the Bastian Union Church donating much of his free time to others in the community and maintaining church facilities. He was a skilled mechanic, gardener, fisherman, and all-around handyman. Arnold achieved 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason and was also a Shriner.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Ila Jean Kitts; daughter, Dr. Rhonda Ryan of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Shirley and Derrick Russell of King, N.C.; grandson, Josh and Jaclyn Hamilton of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Bethany and Alan Pritchett of Oak Ridge, N.C.; grandson, Patrick Ryan and Maria Liu of Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren, Anna Hamilton, Broden Hamilton, and Ada Pritchett. His brothers, Silas and Joe Kitts, as well as his parents, predeceased him.
Funeral services were held at Bastian Union Church at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel. Interment followed at Kitts Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Highland Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Kitts family.