Patricia Anne Norris Hall
1942 - 2020
Patricia Anne Norris Hall

August 11, 1942 - September 11, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Patricia Anne Norris Hall, age 78, passed away on September 11, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1942, in Washington County, Va., to James Edward Norris and Josephine Riffery Norris. Patricia worked as an Assembler at Bristol Compressors. She attended Glade Spring Church of God of Prophecy and loved her family.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howard Hall.

She is survived by two brothers, William Edward Norris of Meadowview, and Raymond Norris of Delaware; one sister, Edith Duff of Georgia; two nephews, Jeffrey Wayne Kestner and wife, Carita, of Glade Spring, and Chris Shannon Kestner and wife, Melissa, of Glade Spring; and several great-nephews, and great-nieces.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Danny Mefford officiating. Committal services will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Glade Spring Church of God of Prophecy, 302 Crescent Drive, Glade Spring, VA 24340.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com, The family of Patricia Anne Norris Hall is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
SEP
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC.
427 E MAIN
Abingdon, VA 24210-3407
(276) 623-2700
