1/1
Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" (Grady) Ratcliffe
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Revonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" Grady Ratcliffe

August 23, 1936 - September 14, 2020

SALTVILLE, Va.

Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" Grady Ratcliffe, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was born on Sunday, August 23, 1936, to John Clinton and Delia Mae Johnson Grady in Clinchburg, Va.

She married the love of her life James M. "Jakeye" Ratcliffe on August 16, 1961, at Mahanaim Methodist Church in Clinchburg, Va., and for the next 57 years they lived life together as one. Most people knew her by Bonnie. Bonnie lived a Godly life, honoring her personal Lord and Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ in all that she did. Family and friends often commented on when they came to Aunt Bonnie's home, that they felt like it was their home as well. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband; five brothers, Virgil, Cam, Cecil, David, and Lionel Grady; and two sisters, Regina Blankenship and Lockie Blankenship.

She is survived by her son, James W. Ratcliffe; two brothers, Derwood and Henry Grady; four sisters, Agnes Farris, Laurel Chapman, Ruby Henderson, and Edith Ruth Rector; sisters-in-law, Chunny Ratcliff, Shirley B. Ward, and Pat Grady; brother-in-law, Arthur Henderson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Mahanaim Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. The burial will follow at the Mahanaim Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Everyone is asked to follow the current Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required, and social distancing practices will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that a memorial contribution be made to the Mahanaim Methodist Church Cemetery fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" Ratcliffe family.

D. R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mahanaim Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mahanaim Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA 24370 0000
(276) 496-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D R Henderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved