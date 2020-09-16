Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" Grady Ratcliffe
August 23, 1936 - September 14, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" Grady Ratcliffe, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was born on Sunday, August 23, 1936, to John Clinton and Delia Mae Johnson Grady in Clinchburg, Va.
She married the love of her life James M. "Jakeye" Ratcliffe on August 16, 1961, at Mahanaim Methodist Church in Clinchburg, Va., and for the next 57 years they lived life together as one. Most people knew her by Bonnie. Bonnie lived a Godly life, honoring her personal Lord and Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ in all that she did. Family and friends often commented on when they came to Aunt Bonnie's home, that they felt like it was their home as well. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband; five brothers, Virgil, Cam, Cecil, David, and Lionel Grady; and two sisters, Regina Blankenship and Lockie Blankenship.
She is survived by her son, James W. Ratcliffe; two brothers, Derwood and Henry Grady; four sisters, Agnes Farris, Laurel Chapman, Ruby Henderson, and Edith Ruth Rector; sisters-in-law, Chunny Ratcliff, Shirley B. Ward, and Pat Grady; brother-in-law, Arthur Henderson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Mahanaim Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. The burial will follow at the Mahanaim Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Everyone is asked to follow the current Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required, and social distancing practices will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that a memorial contribution be made to the Mahanaim Methodist Church Cemetery fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Revonda Evelyn "Bonnie" Ratcliffe family.
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370