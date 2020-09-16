Coy Freeman
December 31, 1925 - September 14, 2020
Coy Freeman, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Rehab and Memory Care in Bristol, Va. He was born on December 31, 1925, in Dante, Va., a son of the late Floyd and Alice Hinkle Freeman, and he had lived in the Bristol area since 1947.
He worked in the construction business and was a member of Abingdon Church of Christ. He a U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Erma Freeman; son, Gary Freeman; daughter, Sherry Burroughs and husband, John; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Dan Bailey and Minister Bill Haywood officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 6:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in Forest Hill Memory Gardens.
