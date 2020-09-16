1/1
Coy Freeman
1925 - 2020
Coy Freeman

December 31, 1925 - September 14, 2020

Coy Freeman, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Rehab and Memory Care in Bristol, Va. He was born on December 31, 1925, in Dante, Va., a son of the late Floyd and Alice Hinkle Freeman, and he had lived in the Bristol area since 1947.

He worked in the construction business and was a member of Abingdon Church of Christ. He a U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Erma Freeman; son, Gary Freeman; daughter, Sherry Burroughs and husband, John; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Dan Bailey and Minister Bill Haywood officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 6:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in Forest Hill Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 06:45 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
SEP
18
Committal
02:00 PM
Forest Hill Memory Gardens
