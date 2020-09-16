1/1
Mary Ruth Dutton Vaught
1928 - 2020
Mary Ruth Dutton Vaught

October 07, 1928 - September 14, 2020

JOHNSON CITY. Tenn.

MARION, Va.

Mary Ruth Dutton Vaught, age 91, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Colonial Hill Retirement Center, Johnson City, Tenn.

Mary Ruth was a true lady, perfectionist, and hard worker for many years at the First National Exchange Bank. A wonderful homemaker, impeccable seamstress, making the MSHS majorette uniforms for many years, and loving grandmother to the ones who called her Granny. When she wasn't working or with family – she enjoyed time in the garden or canning in the kitchen. Mary Ruth loved her Lord and was a life long member, and treasurer for 50 years at the Fulton Methodist Church. She loved the beach and was always the first up to pick up shells. Mary Ruth will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.J. Vaught; parents, George Greek and Stella Mae Dutton; sister, Helen Elizabeth Dutton Reedy; and brother, George Willard Dutton.

Mary Ruth is survived by her daughters, Judy Vaught Lawrence and husband, Bobby, of Marion, Va., and Jamie Vaught Palmer of Blountville, Tenn.; sister, June Tibbs of Marion, Va.; two grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Hannah Johnson and Tonya Brown for their care and help in these last few months.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Brian Cregger officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of Mary Ruth Dutton Vaught, please visit www.seaverbrown.com.

Care for Mary Ruth's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354-3131
(276) 783-7107
