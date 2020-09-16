1/
Dennis Wayne Fields
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Wayne Fields

May 3, 1949 - September 14, 2020

Dennis Wayne Fields, age 71, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 3, 1949, in Norton, Va., but had lived in the Bristol area since 1976. He owned and operated Rice Wholesale in Bristol for many years, and he attended Friendship Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Fields; and his loving wife, Marcia Fields. Surviving include his mother, Betty Carlton Fields; brother, David Fields and wife, Anna; nephews, David Fields II and wife, Caroline, and Chris Fields and wife, Courtney; niece, Amanda Fields; great niece, Julietta Fields; great nephew, Amedeo Fields; and many lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Dennis's family. We extend our prayers, love, and support. Our condolences, Jean Carlton, Debbie Brooks, and Tammy Spencer
Debbie Brooks
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved