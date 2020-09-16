Sharon Louise Thorpe Matthews
May 30, 1956 - September 15, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Sharon Thorpe Matthews, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Alexandria, Va., but had lived in Abingdon for a number of years. Sharon was a member of Fleenor's Memorial Church. She found peace and joy working with her flowers and her crafts.
Sharon was predeceased by her father, Calvin Thorpe and her brothers, Terry and Doug Thorpe.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Matthews; mother, Francis Thorpe; sisters, Kathy Gonzales and Bonnie Springer; special sisters-in-law, Alva Giblin and Donna Denton; brother, Kenny Thorpe; brother-in-law, Robert Matthews Jr.; several nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Roger Ball, the Rev. Jerry Eggers and the Rev. Mike Danser officiating. Interment will be be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be Ronnie Roe, Mike Roe, Frank Stophel, Jeff Haga, Kenny Brewer, Mike Danser, and James Giblin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Childrens at stjude.org
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Sharon Thorpe Matthews is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service and Crematory