Don Franklin Minnick
February 15, 1948 - September 15, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Don Franklin Minnick, 72, passed away on September 15, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A Masonic Rites ceremony will be conducted at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service with Minister Bill Haywood and Minister Joe Scroggin officiating. A committal will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers will be Don Franklin Minnick Jr., Dalton William Franklin Minnick, Blake Lunsford, Chuck Lunsford, Jimmy Cook and Derick Cosgrove. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Haworth, Eddie McConnell, Tommy Hagy, Mike Anderson and Tommy Wynegar.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
