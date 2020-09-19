1/1
Don Franklin Minnick
1948 - 2020
Don Franklin Minnick

February 15, 1948 - September 15, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Don Franklin Minnick, 72, passed away on September 15, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A Masonic Rites ceremony will be conducted at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service with Minister Bill Haywood and Minister Joe Scroggin officiating. A committal will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Don Franklin Minnick Jr., Dalton William Franklin Minnick, Blake Lunsford, Chuck Lunsford, Jimmy Cook and Derick Cosgrove. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Haworth, Eddie McConnell, Tommy Hagy, Mike Anderson and Tommy Wynegar.

Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Minnick.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Frost Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
Frost Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Frost Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
