Margaret Doyle Thomas
Margaret Doyle Thomas

January 8, 1922 - September 13, 2020

NORFOLK, Va.

SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.

Margaret Doyle Thomas, age 98, passed away quietly on the morning of September 13, 2020, in her beloved home in Norfolk, Va.

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved. Margaret embodied this type of happiness. She loved fully and was fully loved.

She was born in Seven Mile Ford, Va., to the late James and Carrie Doyle. Margaret was a devoted military wife, married to Naval aviator Creed C. Thomas, U.S.N. retired. Together they raised three children. She was an active member of her church, St. John United Methodist Church, loved walking in the gardens and watching birds. Margaret was an incredible woman and will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Captain Creed Cox Thomas; their daughter, Linda, and three of Margaret's siblings.

Margaret is survived by two of her children and their spouses, Stephen and Rustie Thomas, and Debra and Stanley Wilson; five grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren, two great great-granddaughters; sister, Mary Stinson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 12 noon at Grant Cemetery, Flatridge Road (Route 658), Grant, VA 24378.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org .

To share memories of Margaret Doyle Thomas, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Margaret's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Sweet memories of Margaret even of long ago when she lived with my mother, Helen, and me for a short time in D.C. I remember my young impression of her meeting and marrying Creed. Theirs was a beautiful and romantic love story. With love and sympathy to you all. Carole


Carole Angell Komenda
Family
