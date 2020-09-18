1/1
Virginia Marie Blankenbeckler
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Marie Blankenbeckler

August 4, 1957 - September 16, 2020

MARION, Va.

Virginia Marie Blankenbeckler, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Marion, Va. She was born in Maryland, to the late Claude Wilson Dillow and Verna Maxine Dillow and was preceded in death by a close friend, Becky Morris.

She worked in food service at the SWVA Mental Health Hospital for over 30 years and loved taking care of her grand kids.

Survivors include, her children, Mickey Blankenbeckler and wife, Jessica, Arin Jones and fiancé, Brian Burkett, and Brian Blankenbeckler; brother, Mike Dillow and wife, Doris; sister, Melinda Dillow and fiancé, Brian Ledford; grandchildren, Jacob Poston, Alyssa Blankenbeckler, Tyler Blankenbeckler, Kaylee Poston, Caleb Poston, Matthew Blankenbeckler, and Landon Blankenbeckler; nephews, Zachary and Tyler King; special friends, Annie and Bill Moran, Ms. Lucille Cook, Peggy Peake, and Wilma and Jim Ward, and her work family at the SWVA Mental Health State Hospital food service.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Hopkins and Pastor Don Mutter officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Round Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Blankenbeckler family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Round Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you.
Sheila Reedy Hagy
Friend
September 17, 2020
Family I am so sorry for your loss. Ginger was a special person, always putting her family and others before herself. I worked many a day with her at SWMHI and she was a hard working woman and efficiently doing her job. She will always be remembered by me I always loved her and say I can ever say we had words or anything . Rest easy Ginger.
Judy Suits
Friend
September 17, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss, I didn’t know her well but we worked at SWVMHI at the same time and Food City as well. She was a sweet lady and a hard worker .
Jayne Barker
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
GLENNA Turley
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ginger was a beautiful and giving person who was a joy to work with.
Pam Howell
Coworker
September 17, 2020
Ginger was the hardest working woman I have ever met. I feel so blessed to have known her, worked with her and had the privilege to call my friend. I have never met anyone quite like her, and the world is a dimmer place in her loss. My prayers are with her family and friends.
September 17, 2020
Ginger was a remarkable woman. She always inspired me to work harder, she was a force to be reckoned with. She was a very strong, very loving woman. She will be so dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. RIP Ginger, I am better for having known you.
Connie Harris
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved