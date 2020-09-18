Lillian Jean Grizzle
August 28, 1931 - September 17, 2020
Lillian Jean Grizzle, 89, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House, in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Canebrake, W.Va., on August 28, 1931, a daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Skeens Rasnick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stacy "Jack" Jackson Grizzle Jr.; brothers, Floyd Rasnick Jr. and Aubrey Rasnick; sister, Hester Hubbard and brother-in-law, Grady Hubbard.
Lillian was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a Cafeteria Manager with Bristol City Public Schools for many years. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Abingdon, Va. She enjoyed cooking for and spending time with family and friends.
Lillian is survived by one daughter, Christie Sherfey; three sons, Gary Grizzle and wife, Angela, Mark Grizzle, and Floyd Grizzle; five grandchildren, Chandler Grizzel, Jacob Grizzle, Jacklyn Grizzle, Maddie Sherfey and Josie Grizzel; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Grizzel, Phoenix Grizzel, Emma Grizzle, and Abbie Grizzle; sister, Bernice Johns; special family and friends, Katherine Arrington, Reba King, Jean Kaylor, and Sheila Grizzle; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 19383 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church, with Pastor Kevin Rogerson officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Forest Hill Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Mrs. Grizzle and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
