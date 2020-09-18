1/1
Rose Ann "Rosie" Overbay
1939 - 2020
Rose Ann "Rosie" Overbay

November 16, 1939 - September 17, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Rose Ann "Rosie" Overbay, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Emily Blevins.

Survivors include her husband, John Robert "Bob" Overbay; son, Johnny Overbay (Teresa); daughter, Deborah Powers (Josh); granddaughter, Ashley Overbay Turley (Keith); grandson, Garrett Overbay; great-grandson, Easton Turley; brother, William Blevins (Leda); sisters, Marie Shupe (Charlie), and Alice Sheets; sister-in-law, Sue Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Overbay family.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss.Thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Teresa Johnson Barker
Teresa Barker
