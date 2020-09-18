Howard Douglas Robinson
August 15, 1934 - September 17, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Howard Douglas Robinson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
Howard lived in Seven Mile Ford for 80 years and moved to Abingdon, Va., in 2017. He was the son of the late H.B. and Maude Robinson Sr, and was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law H.B. and Dorothy Robinson Jr.
Howard was a member of the Seven Mile Ford Christen Church. He was a devout Christian and loved his Lord, and always willing to help others. Howard retired from VDOT in 1991 with 28 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Gamble Robinson, whom he adored; three daughters, Terri Stokes Ferrell and husband, Stan, of Abingdon, Va., Dana Berry and husband, Dave Humphries, of Jonesboro, Tenn., and Kristi Robinson of Providence, R.I.; one brother, James "Bud" Robinson and wife, Mabel, of Seven Mile Ford; three grandchildren, Bryan Stokes and wife, Samantha, Lori Hammond and husband, Craig, and John Berry and wife, Holly; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Berry, Charly Ann, Bobbi Jayne, and Gracie Hammond, Ben, Savanah, and Caroline Stokes; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Middle Fork Cemetery for immediate family, following state guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing. Pastor Jerry Williams and Pastor Frank Branson will officiate. Due to COVID environment in the home, the family is unable to accept home visits. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Seven Mile Ford Christian Church, c/o James Robinson, 304 Greystone Road, or to Middle Fork Cemetery, c/o Thomas McGhee, Treasurer, P.O. Box 613, Chilhowie, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family.
