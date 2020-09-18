1/1
Howard Douglas Robinson
1934 - 2020
Howard Douglas Robinson

August 15, 1934 - September 17, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Howard Douglas Robinson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.

Howard lived in Seven Mile Ford for 80 years and moved to Abingdon, Va., in 2017. He was the son of the late H.B. and Maude Robinson Sr, and was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law H.B. and Dorothy Robinson Jr.

Howard was a member of the Seven Mile Ford Christen Church. He was a devout Christian and loved his Lord, and always willing to help others. Howard retired from VDOT in 1991 with 28 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Gamble Robinson, whom he adored; three daughters, Terri Stokes Ferrell and husband, Stan, of Abingdon, Va., Dana Berry and husband, Dave Humphries, of Jonesboro, Tenn., and Kristi Robinson of Providence, R.I.; one brother, James "Bud" Robinson and wife, Mabel, of Seven Mile Ford; three grandchildren, Bryan Stokes and wife, Samantha, Lori Hammond and husband, Craig, and John Berry and wife, Holly; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Berry, Charly Ann, Bobbi Jayne, and Gracie Hammond, Ben, Savanah, and Caroline Stokes; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Middle Fork Cemetery for immediate family, following state guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing. Pastor Jerry Williams and Pastor Frank Branson will officiate. Due to COVID environment in the home, the family is unable to accept home visits. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Seven Mile Ford Christian Church, c/o James Robinson, 304 Greystone Road, or to Middle Fork Cemetery, c/o Thomas McGhee, Treasurer, P.O. Box 613, Chilhowie, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Middle Fork Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion

September 17, 2020
Alma Jean J. & Carl Pennington
September 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you.
Sheila Hagy
Friend
September 17, 2020
Doris and family, we were so sorry to hear of your husbands passing. I pray God will wrap his loving arms around you and comfort you during this sad time. You and family are in our prayers.
Marvin & Louise Blevins Leslie
Classmate
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort you during this time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Glenn & Janie (miller) McGlocklin
Janie Mcglocklin
Friend
September 17, 2020
Doris and Family, so very sorry to learn of Howard’s passing. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Frank & Debi Smith
Friend
September 17, 2020
Howard was really a nice person and good neighbor.
Deborah Carter
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Powers
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
Howard was a great person and a great neighbor to my parents for many years. He will be truly missed by all his friends and family. My thoughts and prayers to the entire family. So truly sorry for your loss.
Deborah DUNGAN
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
Howard and his family always made me feel welcome when we visited Seven Mile Ford. He did so much for the Rice family! He will always be remembered and appreciated. My thoughts and prayers are with Howard's beautiful family.
Ralph Nichols
Friend
September 17, 2020
Doris and family,
We are so saddened to hear of Howard's passing. Remember, this is not the end. You will see him again one sweet day. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you strength, peace and comfort in the days ahead.
David and Connie C. Wyatt
Connie Wyatt
Friend
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss of your father. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort.
Keith Mitchell
Friend
September 17, 2020
Doris and family, H Dee was an amazing man. I always loved playing under your bean pod trees and have a lot of great memories with you all and my dad. Hugs and prayers to you all. Love Dana Kell❤
Dana Kell
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
Keeping you all in our prayers for comfort!

Love,
Garnett, Misty, & Lucas
September 17, 2020
He was a wonderful man and beautiful soul. He was always a kind person with a big smile
Patt Rowe
Friend
September 17, 2020
Doris and family, so sorry for your loss , Howard was such a fine man, always so kind and quite in his own way. I always enjoyed seeing you both and waiting on you at the treasurer’s office . My thoughts, prayers and hugs are with the whole family .
Wanda Owens
September 17, 2020
Doris and family. I am so very sorry for your loss. I know your hearts are broken. I am praying for peace and comfort for all of you.
Donna
September 17, 2020
Doris, I am so very sorry for you family's loss. Prayers for you all my dear. Love always
Kelley Crusenberry
Friend
September 17, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed being around Howard, he was such a gentleman. My prayers to the entire family, especially Doris, Dana, Terry, and Kristi.
Jeff Blake
Friend
