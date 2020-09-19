Priscilla Grace HaydonJuly 8, 1933 - September 15, 2020Priscilla Haydon, trusting in her faithful Savior, Jesus Christ, entered into glory on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, on July 8, 1933.She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall B. Haydon; her father, William Chaplin; her mother, Olive Belle Kester Chaplin; her brothers, Paul Chaplin and Roy Chaplin; her sisters, Virginia Eicholtz, Bea Alexander, and Carol Zinkargue; her daughter, Leslie Matatics; and granddaughter, Felicity Matatics.She is survived by her children, Sally (John) Dawson, Douglas (Sharon) Haydon, and Laurel (John) Parham and son-in-law, Gerald Matatics; her grandchildren, Amy (Zac) Flowerree, Rachel Dawson, James (Danika) Dawson, John Dawson, Annie Dawson, Kristin (Steve) Holderman, Charles (Jessie) McLean, Haydon Parham, Emilene Parham, Colton Parham, Daniel (Bri) Matatics, Christina (Ricky) Branco, Stephen (Rachel) Matatics, Michael Matatics, Peter Matatics, Maria Matatics, Rose Matatics, Anastasia Matatics, and Alexander Matatics; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Janice Shurtleff and Grace Chaplin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She graduated from Sharon (Mass.) high school and the University of Massachusetts. She was a mother and homemaker, and was also involved in the university life where her husband taught at Kent State University, NIDA university in Bangkok, Thailand, Indiana University, and Wichita State University. She was a sports enthusiast! She enjoyed tennis, golf and whatever sport she could compete in. She loved to dance and treasured the time dancing at her grandchildren's weddings. She loved playing big band, classical and Jazz music CD's, she also sang in the church choir and her community choir in Nokomis, Florida. She was an avid sports fan, especially fond of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Bruins as well as WSU teams. She loved her country. The fourth of July was a special holiday and she would fly the American Flag. One of her favorite bible verses was Colossians 1:13: "For He delivered us from the domain of darkness and transformed us to the kingdom of His beloved Son."Services will be held at Abingdon Presbyterian Church, Abingdon, Va. Sunday September 20, 2020, with calling hours at 3 p.m. followed by service at 4 p.m. There will be calling hours on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home in Mattapoisett, Mass. Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., interment will follow at Tabor Cemetery in Acushnet, Mass.Memorial can be given to Dove House Children's Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Trinity Memorial Centers1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660