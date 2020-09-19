Sue Castle
LEBANON, Va.
Sue Castle, age 75, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born on April 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Virginia Salyer.
She attended Cedar Creek Baptist Church and retired as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the Eastern Star and loved to make her homemade butterscotch pies. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty one years, Charles Miller Castle; and brother, Billy Thomas Salyer, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Duty and husband, Hank Roberts, of Lebanon; son, Miller Castle and wife, Jane, of Abingdon; sister, Debbie Hall of Castlewood; grandchildren, Jessica Kestner, Zack Duty and wife, Felica, Andrew Duty and wife, Nicolette, Cassandra Perkins, Crystal Cole, and Jenna Duty; several nieces and nephews; her four legged companion, Chester; and special friends, Lynn Counts and Betty Adams.
Funeral services for Sue Castle will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Ken Morrison and Pastor Donnie Musick officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hicks Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020.
A special thanks to Rhonda Price for taking such good care of mom's hair for twenty nine years.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be current and former members of the Lebanon Virginia Postal Service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Castle family.