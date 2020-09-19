Helen Mae Parks
June 13, 1935 - September 16, 2020
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Helen Mae Parks, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Va.
Helen was born in Sparta, N.C., and was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Roark; her mother, Ruth Bennington; her stepfather, Charles Bennington; her husband, Odis Maston Parks; daughter, Beverly Joan Parks; brother, Worth Roark; and sisters, Jewell Mize, Hazel Jones, and Betty Roark.
Survivors include her son, James Odis Parks; and sister, Eleanor (Maxine) Copenhaver and husband, Fred. Helen will truly be missed by family and friends. Earths loss is Heavens gain.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Parks family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.