Helen Mae Parks
1935 - 2020
Helen Mae Parks

June 13, 1935 - September 16, 2020

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Helen Mae Parks, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Va.

Helen was born in Sparta, N.C., and was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Roark; her mother, Ruth Bennington; her stepfather, Charles Bennington; her husband, Odis Maston Parks; daughter, Beverly Joan Parks; brother, Worth Roark; and sisters, Jewell Mize, Hazel Jones, and Betty Roark.

Survivors include her son, James Odis Parks; and sister, Eleanor (Maxine) Copenhaver and husband, Fred. Helen will truly be missed by family and friends. Earths loss is Heavens gain.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Parks family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Slemp Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Such a strong woman. May you be reunited with those you loved who went before you and rejoice in Heaven. You will be greatly missed, but suffer no more.
I love you Aunt Helen may you rest high!
Tonya DiSanto
