Earl E. Holley
ST. PAUL, Va.
Earl E. Holley, 92, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
He was born in St. Paul, Virginia, a son of the late Lora Huffman. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Jo Brooks; one granddaughter, Angela Ingle; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.
Earl was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II and the Korean War. He was a retired coal miner and member of the St. Paul Assembly of God Church in St. Paul, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Holley; two daughters, Lavon Ingle of Castlewood, Virginia, and Lynn Crampton of Abingdon, Virginia; one sister, Ruth Puckett of Coeburn, Virginia; one brother, Eddie Flannery of Limestone, Tennessee; three grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing.
Graveside services and interment for Earl E. Holley will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Scott Million officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Pallbearers will be Wayne Crampton, Todd Ingle, Tim Martin, Brayden Rogers, Rylee Martin, and Jared Ingle.
Online condolences may be sent to the Holley family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.