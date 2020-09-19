1/2
Kyle Allen Pennington
1948 - 2020
Kyle Allen Pennington

February 15, 1948 - September 18, 2020

MARION, Va.

Kyle Allen Pennington, age 72, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center.

Kyle was born in Lenoir, N.C., to the late Harold and Laura Pennington. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked at W and L Construction for over 26 years and was an avid race fan, who enjoyed watching his grandson race.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Iris Eller Pennington; daughter, Leslie Pennington Reedy of Marion; brother, Dave Pennington and wife, Bridgette, of Boydton, Va.; grandson, Morgan Widener and wife, Kenna; granddaughter, Autumn Reedy; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at Laurel Valley Cemetery in Konnarock. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pennington family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.



Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 18, 2020
Leslie Sorry to hear of your Dad's passing.All my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.If I can do any thing just let me know. My God be with you. Love Connie R.
Connie Reeves
Coworker
September 18, 2020
Iris and Leslie, we are sorry for your loss,. May your heart find comfort and peace in his memory. Larry and Jessica Goad
September 18, 2020
I'm sad to hear of Al's passing. He was always a gentle and loving uncle to us. May he rest in peace and may you always have fond memories of him.
Wayne Pennington
Family
September 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time
April Avery
Coworker
September 18, 2020
We are sorry to hear about AL, if ya'll need anything call me. I'll see ya sometime.

Sherry and Glen
Sherry Mitchell
September 18, 2020
Rest in peace
Allan Winebarger
Friend
