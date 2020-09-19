Kyle Allen Pennington
February 15, 1948 - September 18, 2020
MARION, Va.
Kyle Allen Pennington, age 72, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center.
Kyle was born in Lenoir, N.C., to the late Harold and Laura Pennington. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked at W and L Construction for over 26 years and was an avid race fan, who enjoyed watching his grandson race.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Iris Eller Pennington; daughter, Leslie Pennington Reedy of Marion; brother, Dave Pennington and wife, Bridgette, of Boydton, Va.; grandson, Morgan Widener and wife, Kenna; granddaughter, Autumn Reedy; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at Laurel Valley Cemetery in Konnarock. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pennington family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.