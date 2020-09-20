Eddie "Popeye" Wayne Louthian Sr.
February 9, 1952 - September 17, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Eddie Wayne "Popeye" Louthian Sr., age 68, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Eddie treasured his family and placed great value on his many long-time friendships. He loved life and had a great sense of humor. He served his community through EMS for many years. Eddie grew up in Saltville, lo ved the town, the people, and still proudly considered himself an R.B. Worthy Shaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Estelle Louthian; two brothers, Paul and Gilmer Louthian.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Sandra Louthian; son, Eddie Wayne Louthian Jr. and wife, Christal, of Chilhowie; stepson, Kory Burgess and wife, Cara, of Marion; stepdaughter, Morgan Henley and husband, Nat, of Saltville; brother, R.B. Louthian and wife, Nancy, of Kingsport, Tenn.; two sisters, Virgie Joines of Chilhowie and Faye Heath and husband, Leon, of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Alecia Louthian, Haley Louthian, Jason Louthian, Hadleigh Burgess, Pearl Henley, Bobbie Jo Hayden, and Brittany Davidson; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Case, Harley, Audrey, and Dakota; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Elizabeth Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Surber officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Eddie Wayne "Popeye" Louthian Sr. family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 E. Main St. Saltville, VA