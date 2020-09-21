Dorothy Dye
February 19, 1942 - September 19, 2020
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her...." ~Proverbs 31:28
Dorothy "Dot" Ann Lester Dye, of Cedar Bluff, Va., beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, returned home to her Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020, after a long illness. A firm faith in God and devotion to her family strengthened her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Dot was born in Tazewell County on February 19, 1942, to the late Beecher and Audrey Mae Elizabeth Lester. She was a 1960 graduate of Richlands High School and had made her home in Cedar Bluff for the last 40 years, where she served as a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert B. Lester.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Donald Edward Dye; two daughters, Donna Elaine McGlothlin of North Carolina and Terry Lynn Butcher and husband Scott of Richlands; sister, Nora Jacqueline Strouth; brother, Marvin Wayne Lester and wife, Beverly; one sister-in-law, Shirley Lester; three grandchildren, Kristi Lynn McGlothlin of North Carolina, Annie Marie Scott Butcher and Elizabeth Joy Butcher of Richlands; and one great-granddaughter, Skylee Charlize McGlothlin. Many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday September 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, VA with funeral services at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Carl Howell officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required. Burial will follow in the Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. on Tuesday September 22, 2020. Pallbearers will be Jason Osborne, Barry Alley, Matthew Quesenberry, Kevin Wess, Seth Whitt, Luke Gross and Thomas Lester. David Strouth, Barry Strouth, Reuben Pritchard, Wayne Pruitt, and the men of Covenant Presbyterian will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Dot's grandchildren to Richlands YoungLife, PO Box 312, Richlands, VA, 24641.
Online condoleumces may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com
.
Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. is serving the Dye Family.
