Lloyd Blevins
March 2, 1961 - September 17, 2020
Lloyd William Blevins, age 59, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Duke University Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1961, a son of the late John and Mary Severt Blevins, and he lived most of his life in the Damascus-Bristol-Abingdon area. Lloyd was an employee for 34 years with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. working in Field Operations. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Blevins, Joan Blevins, and Lorraine Blevins.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Regina Goodson Blevins; daughter, Allison Channing Blevins; siblings, Melvin Blevins and wife, Louise, Peggy Holliday, Steve Blevins and wife, Connie, Johnny Blevins and wife, Cathy, and Terry Blevins; mother-in-law, Irene Childress; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Nancy Pruitt, Sis Pruitt, and Boyd Thweatt.
The funeral service for Mr. Blevins will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Sam Anderson, Tyler Blevins, Boyd Thweatt, Rick Monday, Mike Brammer, and Danny Riddle.
The funeral service may be viewed via livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: MJZTAZ.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620