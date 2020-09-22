Jimmy Edward Helbert
Jimmy Edward Helbert, age 73, passed away on September 20, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Robert Helbert and Nannie Pearl Hamilton Helbert.
Jimmy was a veteran with the U.S. Army and retired with The Telephone Company. Jimmy enjoyed helping people and loved his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Helbert and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Helbert.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Donna Helbert of the home; daughter, Sara Helbert of Bluff City, Tenn.; son, Paul Helbert of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Janice Fuller of Ky.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. Jimmy and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.