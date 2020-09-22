1/1
Lessie Stapleton
1931 - 2020
Lessie Stapleton

November 14, 1931 - September 20, 2020

LEXINGTON, N.C.

Lessie B. Stapleton, age 88, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Lexington, N.C.

She was born in Sugar Grove, Va., to the late Rush and Mae Anderson. She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Dean Blevins, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Douglas Stapleton; her children, Larry Blevins and wife, Janice, Dale Blevins and wife, Cindy, Allen Blevins and wife, Angie, Teddy Blevins and wife, Janice, Curtis Blevins, and Sherry Jump and husband, Michael; one brother, one sister, many grandchildren, great and great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Summit Baptist Church with the Reverend Joe Powers officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Lessie Stapleton.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 21, 2020
Ted and family; May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jimmy & Lois and Philip Eller
Friend
September 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Prayers
Randy Blevins
Family
September 21, 2020
Dale.So sorry in the passing of your mom you are in my thoughts and prayers..
Jeannette blevins
Family
September 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of this Wonderful lady.My thoughts and Prayers are with you all
Cheryl CherylCampbell
Friend
September 21, 2020
To Doug all the children of Lessie, you are in my heart and prayers during this sad time. You have lost a Mother which no one can ever replace, and I pray God will wrap his loving arms around you during this sad time and give you comfort to know Lessie is in a better home. Thinking of all of you and praying for you.
Marvin & Louise Leslie
Friend
