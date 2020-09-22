Lessie Stapleton
November 14, 1931 - September 20, 2020
LEXINGTON, N.C.
Lessie B. Stapleton, age 88, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Lexington, N.C.
She was born in Sugar Grove, Va., to the late Rush and Mae Anderson. She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Dean Blevins, and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Stapleton; her children, Larry Blevins and wife, Janice, Dale Blevins and wife, Cindy, Allen Blevins and wife, Angie, Teddy Blevins and wife, Janice, Curtis Blevins, and Sherry Jump and husband, Michael; one brother, one sister, many grandchildren, great and great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Summit Baptist Church with the Reverend Joe Powers officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Lessie Stapleton.
