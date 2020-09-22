Mary Lou Kent Latham
July 18, 1942 - September 20, 2020
Mary Lou Kent Latham, 78, of Bristol, Va., went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born in Bristol, Va., on July 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Lewis and Nina Tolbert Kent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Thomas Latham; brothers, Robert, Gene, and Paul; and sisters, Betty McMurray and Debbie Peters.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Highpoint Cemetery, Highpoint Rd. (Route 649), Bristol, Va., with Bro. Dennis Burnette officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Highpoint Presbyterian Church, 24165 Highpoint Rd, Bristol, VA 24202, or to Grace Baptist Church, 1212 Rhode Island Avenue Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
.
Mrs. Latham and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
