Margaret Louise Jaffee
Margaret Louise Jaffee

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Margaret Louise Jaffee, age 95, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Valley Healthcare.

Margaret was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church. She was a military wife and accompanied her husband to duty stations around the world. She was a professional secretary and worked at the various locations where they were stationed.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Milton Jaffee; her parents, Jessie and Will Venable; sisters, Madeline Venable, Hazel Venable, and Hilda Williams; and brother, Ed Venable. She is survived by sister-in-law, Lita Weiss; and nieces, Lois Gayler, Carolyn Keesee, Rita Colley, and Evelyn Musselwhite.

Per Margaret's wishes, crypt side services at Mount Rose Cemetery; Glade Spring, Va. will be private.

For those wanting to remember Margaret in a special way, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Margaret Louise Jaffee is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC.
427 E MAIN
Abingdon, VA 24210-3407
(276) 623-2700
