Ruby Ella Ball
Ruby Ella Ball

March 1, 1923 - September 20, 2020

Ruby Ella Ball, age 97, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after her short battle with cancer. She was born on March 1, 1923, in Drill, Va., a daughter of the late Granville and Rachel Hale Perkins.

Ruby moved to Bristol in 1978 coming from Honaker, Va. She was active in the Slater Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Ball; daughter, Sue Poole; son-in-law, Dan Owens; and grandson-in-law, Ron Coffman.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Owens; grandchildren, Jennifer Coffman, Amy Denton and husband, Darin, Brian Poole, Judd Owens, and Katie Poole; great-grandchildren, Avery Denton, Ben Denton, Grayson Owens, Coy Owens, Joseph Denton, Cade Paulson, and Lane Paulson; great great-granddaughter, Ella Denton; son-in-law, Roger Poole; brother, Lowie Perkins; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the Green Hill Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. with Dr. Robert Rainwater officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Elmcroft Senior Living and special caregiver, Kandi Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
