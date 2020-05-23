|
SOPER,OK-Abner Lewis Hodge Jr. was born in Denison, Texas on July 10, 1930. He went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ and a host of loved ones gone before him on May 21, 2020.
Rev. Hodge was an old-time preacher man that spread the gospel across the land for many years. He preached without fear or favor calling for repentance every place he went. Rejected by many but highly esteemed by God.
He met his best friend and partner in ministry, Lynda Kaye Jackson. They were married on April 2, 1977. They loved and labored together for 43 years.
Born to Abner Lewis Hodge Sr. and Cordie Bell McCartney Hodge who preceded him in death along with 3 sisters and 6 brothers. He was the father of 7 daughters, 2 sons, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He also had a large extended church family. He loved them one and all but after several years of sickness was most anxious to call heaven his home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 6:00-8:00PM at Mullican Little Funeral Home 754 State Hwy 56 E. Bells, Texas 75414. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00PM at Rose Hill Cemetery Bells, Texas. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will take place at the services.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020