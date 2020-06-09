ADA COLLUM
Ada Mae Glover Collum, 88, of Sherman, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Her ashes will be interred at Holloway Cemetery along with her husband at a later date.
Ada was born on June 20, 1931 in Stratford, Oklahoma to Blain and Lillie Mae Glover. She had 2 sisters and a brother and they were raised in Stratford and attended Stratford schools. She met and married her husband, Leroy Collum in 1948. They had 4 children; Roy, Allen, Delene, and James, and moved several times before settling in the Sherman area in 1965. Ada and Leroy were married for over 70 years and loved to play dominos and go to Choctaw. Ada loved her family and she had a fighting spirit and was passionate about anything she believed in. She loved talking about her Savior, Jesus Christ and would take advantage of every opportunity she had to share God's Love and Word. Ada loved to plant flowers in her yard and she would crochet blankets and make quilts for her family, specifically her grandchildren. She spent countless hours instilling her love and wisdom into her family and knew the importance of raising all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy, her parents, and her siblings.
Ada is survived by her children: Roy Collum and wife Carol of Sherman, Allen Collum and wife Shirley of Tom Bean, Delene Burroughs and husband Buddy of Sherman, and James Collum and wife Tammy of Sherman; 7 grandchildren: Tammy Carol, Timmy Dale, Mark, Michael, Matthew, Aaron, and Chris; 8 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made in Ada's name to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
