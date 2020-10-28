Ada Huckabee,80, of Sherman, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. A celebration of Ada's life will be held on Thursday, October 29, at Dannel Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Rev. Mike Flanagan of First Baptist Church in Whitesboro will officiate. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday, October 28 at the funeral home. Mrs. Huckabee will lie in state beginning at 12:00 PM on Wednesday.

Ada is survived by her daughter, Robin White Gaines of Gunter, and son Byrle Darren White of Sherman.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.