Adam Paul Deaton, 55, passed away at home on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure and diabetes. Adam was born on November 10, 1964, in Denison, Texas, eleven minutes before his twin sister, Leah. Adam was the youngest son of Smokey and Evelyn Burns Deaton. Adam was a 1983 graduate of Pottsboro High School where he was a football stand-out, Class Vice President. and Mr. PHS.
Adam worked in the construction and concrete industry for many years prior to working for TXU/Atmos Energy. Adam was very talented and passionate about writing songs, singing, and playing his guitar. Adam is pre-deceased by his parents, Smokey and Evelyn Burns Deaton, and his grandparents. Adam leaves behind his only child, Meredith and her husband Josh Waters of Castle Rock, Colorado ; and three precious grandchildren, Brynn, Wyatt, and Rhett Adam. Mr. Deaton is also survived by his brothers, Ron and Jamie; sisters, Kathy Taylor and Leah Ashley; girlfriend, Holly Gibson; and his companion dog and best friend, 'Scooter'; along with a host of extended family and lifelong friends. A private burial was held on Monday December 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church, where he accepted Christ at an early age. His brother-in-law Rev. Keith Taylor and nephew Keith Taylor Jr. will be officiating. Memorials can be made to the church or Georgetown Cemetery Association. Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019