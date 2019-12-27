Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Adam Paul Deaton


1964 - 2019
Adam Paul Deaton Obituary
Adam Paul Deaton, 55, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence.
A private burial was held Monday. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Southside Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Taylor and Keith Taylor Jr. will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his child, Meredith Waters of Castle Rock, CO; three grandchildren; brothers, Ron and Jamie; sisters, Kathy Taylor, and Leah Ashley; and girlfriend, Holly Gibson.
Memorials may be made in his name to Southside Baptist Church or Georgetown Cemetery Association.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
