Atlanta - Adela Velazquez Soto, 29, passed away Wednesday, July 17 in a car accident near Atlanta, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial for will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman. Father Steve Antes will officiate. A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Sunday at Waldo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Soto is survived by her husband Marcelino Soto of Atlanta; two daughters, Marisol and Johanna of Atlanta; mother, Dominga Molina of Plano; five sisters, Teresa Velazquez of Florida, Eustacia Velazquez of Dallas, Maricruz Espinosa of Dallas, Eldimira Velasquez of Sherman, and Ana Velazquez of Houston; and three brothers. Roberto Velazquez of Denison, Abraham Velazquez of Sherman, and Jesus Velazquez.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 21, 2019