Aderil 'Blackie' Garrett, 92, of Allen, died Saturday, April 13.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Gunter Cemetary. Eric Hollar will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his children; Sonoma, Allen 'Buster', Bobby and Patti, nine grandchildren ,and numerous great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
