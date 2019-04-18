Home

Aderil "Blackie" Garrett


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Aderil "Blackie" Garrett Obituary
Aderil 'Blackie' Garrett, 92, of Allen, died Saturday, April 13.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Gunter Cemetary. Eric Hollar will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his children; Sonoma, Allen 'Buster', Bobby and Patti, nine grandchildren ,and numerous great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
