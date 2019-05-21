Agnes Antoinette Chassang Martin passed away May 19, 2019 in McKinney Texas. Agnes was born November 14, 1937 to Clara Selma (Koch) Chassang and Antoine F. Chassang in Los Banos, California. Her family moved to Texas when she was four years old where she grew up and spent her life in Irving and Gatesville with her three siblings, Betty Murphy, Claire (Punky) Sisk and James (Jimmy) Chassang.

She graduated from Irving High School and afterwards attended and graduated from St. Paul Nursing School in Dallas where she prepared for a 37 year career as a registered nurse. Her nursing career consisted of teaching as well as expertise in a wide range of medical specialties from general care, surgical operations, administration and neonatal care.

After retiring from nursing, she worked for many years at Kohl's in Cedar Park and McKinney, TX and

recently retired again at the age of 80.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Betty.

She is survived by her four children, Randy Martin and wife Erica of Copperas Cove, Lori Tillett and husband Mike of Van Alstyne, Karin Sears and husband Brian of Frisco, and David Martin and wife Crisel of Grand Prairie; eleven grandchildren, Criss Martin and wife Heather, Jeremy Tillett and wife Erika, Jennifer Bull and

husband John, Megan Tillett and husband Michael, Kristen Sears, Jess Tillett and wife Ashlie, Sarah Martin, Hannah Sears, David Martin, Ian Sears and Samuel Martin; and ten great-grandchildren, Hailey, Katlynn, Shelbie and Emma-Lee Bull, Landry and Garrett Martin, Lexi and Lily Tillett, Everley Hodges, and Aubrie Jean Tillett (arriving in November)

She was fondly known as Maw Maw or Mo Mo to her many grandchildren

She is also survived by her large 25 pound cat, Rascal.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Washington officiating.

Family and friends will gather after the service at Palladium Senior Living, 870 Blassingame Avenue, Van Alstyne, TX in the Great Room.

