Alan Brent McGehee, age 54, of Bells, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2019, in Bells, Texas. He was born October 12, 1964 in Sherman, Texas to William Clinton McGehee and Elois (Morrow) McGehee.

Alan accepted the Lord as Savior at age 10 in Roberta, Oklahoma. He joined Hebron Baptist Church in 1974. He never regretted his decision to follow Christ. Alan graduated from Whitewright High School in 1983. He went to the University of North Texas to continue his education and graduated with a bachelors and masters degree in accounting in 1998. Alan worked for ten years for Oscar Mayer, Ernst and Young Accounting, and Deloitte- two of the "big four" accounting firms for approximately ten years. He was a loving family man, who adored his family. Alan was a man of many words, he was truly a people person. He delighted in meeting and knowing people. Alan loved sports, especially football, motocross, and bull riding. He was also an accomplished skier. He loved the farm and found joy in working cattle with his father. He was actively involved in his son's youth sports serving as a coach and assistant coach. Alan was a respected and loyal friend. He leaves a legacy of love, hard work and honesty.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie McGehee of Bells, Texas; son, Luke Colton McGehee of Bells, Texas; daughter, Cassie McGehee of Denison, Texas; daughter, Whitnee Shae Palileng and husband Dan of Tustin, California; father, William C. McGehee of Bells, Texas; mother, Elois McGehee of Bells, Texas; brother, Chad McGehee of Burleson, Texas; brother, Roger McGehee and wife Jennifer of Bells, Texas; granddaughter, Tessa Hoetger of Denison, Texas; nephew, Seth McGehee of Bells, Texas; niece, Gracie McGehee of Bells, Texas; and nephew Ethan McGehee of Bells, Texas; mother-in-law Ellen Willis of Denison, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Lois Morrow; grandparents, William and Irene McGehee; nephew, Cameron Joseph McGehee; uncles, Johnny, Sammie and Tommy Morrow; and aunts, Margie Johnson and Ruby Haddox.

A funeral service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, 655 Hebron Rd, Bells, TX 75414 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery in Bells, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mullican-Little Funeral Chapel, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas 75414.