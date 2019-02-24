Alan Wayne Hetzer, 74, of Sherman, Texas passed away on February 13, 2019 at his home of 31 years in Sherman with his family and beloved dog, Maggie, by his side.

Alan was born in Winfield, Kansas to Raymond Lee Hetzer, Jr. and Edith Marie Gibbons on January 24, 1945. He spent his childhood riding horses in Garland, Texas and later moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many of his family members reside. He studied accounting and psychology at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Alan married Suzanne Coe in Houston, Texas on August 3,1974, and they have two caring and loving children, Nicole and Ryan. His son Ryan and wife Courtney blessed him with three beautiful grandchildren, Landry, Keeley, and Duncan. Alan was a veteran of the Vietnam War and earned a Sharp Shooter National Defense Service Medal. He served as a Sergeant in the Army while stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. He was a hardworking man and retired as a Quality Assurance Manager from Starr Aircraft in Sherman, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:15 pm on March 1, 2019 in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. The burial will follow the brief services.

Alan Wayne Hetzer is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Lee Hetzer, Jr, his mother, Edith Hetzer, his sister, Sheila Hetzer, and his brother, Raymond Lee Hetzer III.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary