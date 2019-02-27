|
Alan Wayne Hetzer, 74, of Sherman, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Sherman..
Mr. Hetzer is survived by his wife, Suzanne Hetzer of Sherman, TX; two children, daughter, Nicole, son, Ryan and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:15 pm on March 1, 2019 in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. The burial will follow the brief services.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
