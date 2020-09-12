Albert Ervin Nabors, age 100, of Denison, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was peacefully at home with his family and he told them daily that God had been so good to him; giving him such a long and wonderful life. He was born June 16, 1920 in Gordonville, Texas. Albert married the love of his life Margaret "Wilma" Parrish in a double ceremony with her sister Bernice and husband Lyndol Irby, in their mother's flower garden on May 1, 1943. Albert and Wilma were married 76 years and they both said they never had a serious argument. They were sweethearts at a very young age and they found their greatest joy just being together. Albert and Wilma were members of Waples United Methodist Church, the Merry Mobile Methodists of North TX, and the Degree of Honor Lodge where they both served. They had such fun cooking breakfast and other meals at the church. Albert E. Nabors honorably served in the United States Army Air Force during WWII from 1942 to 1945, decorated with the American Theater Service Medal and Victory medal. He was proud to tell you he studied diligently in Airplane Mechanics school and became a teacher to the new recruits. Albert was an accomplished welder and worked for Line Material Co and the Katy Railroad. When he retired he started his own business selling and building trailers. He and Wilma were both avid gardeners and Albert delighted in choosing just the right flowers to bring inside to his bride for a fresh bouquet whenever he had the chance. He was an incredibly strong faithful servant, and he would often be found mowing someone else's field or running over to help a friend in need. Albert is survived by his daughter Sandy Barnes and husband Harry, son-in-law Bobby Storie; his grandchildren, Brian and Shelle Pitman, Kristin and Mike Dolliff, Dustin and Candi Matthews, Leslie and Tim Brennan, Lisa Barnes; great grandchildren Kelsee, Reid & Trevor Pitman; Troy Greenamyre; Nathan and Sarah Dolliff; Kelsey & Ashleigh Steinwender, Dakota Burnett; Erin & Mary Kate Brennan and Camden Barnes.Albert was preceded in death by; his lovely wife Wilma, parents Otto and Faye Nabors; brother Lester Nabors, and by his Daughter Debra Jo Storie.A celebration of his life will be held in person on Tuesday, September 15th at 11:00 am at Waples Memorial United Methodist Church in Denison, TX. His burial will be a private family service by Bratcher Funeral Home at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to Waples UMC or the charity of your choosing.

