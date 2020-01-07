|
Bonham- Albert "Gean" Eugean Womack, age 84, of Honey Grove, TX passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Clyde W Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial services will be at 4:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Anna United Methodist Church, 100 W. Second St. Anna, TX. Bro. Kevin Towery will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Womack of Honey Grove; children: Carter Womack and wife, Jessica of Honey Grove; Michael Henneberger and wife, Fanchon of Dallas; Linda Larson and husband, Roger of Frisco and Sheri Johnson and husband, Jim of Corpus Christi; grandchildren: Andrew Womack, LT Robert Larson, USN, Kimberly Larson, Nikkee Johnson, Kelly Johnson, Leahe Murphy, and CPT Bryce Knott, USA; great-granddaughter, Emeree Johnson; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friend Sonny Brayton of Anna and many others from Midlothian, Dallas and Fannin County.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Clyde W Cosper Texas State Veterans Home https://vlb.texas.gov/forms/vethomes/veterans-home-donation-form.pdf or to a .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020