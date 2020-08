Or Copy this URL to Share

DENISON–Alcario M. Moreno, Jr., 66 passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Texoma Medical Center.

Alcario is survived by his wife, Alicia; sons; Alcario Moreno III, Denison, Texas, Michael Moreno, Coppell, Texas and daughter Sandra Moreno of Lancaster, Texas and five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store