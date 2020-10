Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Ms. Alemada Elizabeth Green, 73, of Sherman died on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Graveside Service will be 12:00pm Saturday, October 24th, at West Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her siblings; David Green, Don'L Green, Clifford Tinner of Midland, TX; Martha Tinner, Teresa Tinner of Sherman, TX. The Green Family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store