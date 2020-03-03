|
LEONARD–Alice Kathleen Ragsdale Rowe, 70, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00PM at Valley Creek Baptist Church, 3615 FM 896, Leonard, Texas with Brother David Hawkins officiating.
Survivors include her Father, Jesse Ragsdale, Jr. of Leonard, TX. Sons: Jimmy Don Rowe, Jr., Kaufman, TX, Brian Anthony Rowe, Gun Barrel City, TX, Jason Matthew Rowe, Blue Ridge, TX. Sister: Susan Ragsdale Crossland, Leonard, TX. Brother: Mark Ragsdale, Combine, TX. 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020