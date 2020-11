Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Mae Wight, age 82, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Alice was born on July 15, 1938 in Colorado to James Farris & Lelia Buck Farris.

She is survived by her daughter; Myka Sterling of Celina, TX.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

