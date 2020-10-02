1/1
ALICE OLENA POLK
1931 - 2020
Alice Olena Polk passed away on 09/30/2020 at 09:57pm. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
A graveside service will be at Fairview Cemetery at 1pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Olena was born May 19, 1931 to C.E. and Bessie Eubanks in Ivanhoe, Texas, where she lived until she was eight. At the time, her family purchased a business in DeQueen, Arkansas. There she finished High School and worked in the family business. She attended and completes American Business College in Odessa, Texas. She worked for B & B Oil Field Construction. She and her family lived in the Odessa area for many years until her husband retired from Amoco Production Company in 1986 and they moved to Denison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.E. and Bessie Eubanks, her sister Ruth Seals and her husband Richard and loving husband William (Bill) Edward Polk of 67 years.
She is survived by her two daughters Shara Cowen and husband Chris and Kathy Ownbey and husband Pat. Grandchildren include; Amy Suttle and husband Will, Scott Ownbey and wife Megan, and Susan Perkins and husband Will. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Ashlyn and Gretchen Suttle, Anna Kate Ownbey, and Maddox and Liam Perkins. Nephews Mike and Larry Seals and Tommy and Charles Polk; as well as niece Brenda McKay were special to her. Her family was the highlight of her life.
She was a member of Parkside Baptist Church, Parkside Pacesetters, and the Faith Sunday School Class. She enjoyed her class and the closeness they shared, and she enjoyed many trips with Pacesetters until she had to slow down due to health problems.
Memorials may be made to the Parkside Pacesetters or to Parkside Baptist Church.
Services are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Polk family.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
