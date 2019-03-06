Home

Alice ruth Crabtree

Obituary Flowers

Alice ruth Crabtree Obituary
Alice Ruth Crabtree, 87, of Dension, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Denison
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 8 , at Grace Lutheran Church, Denison, with Rev. Michael Mattil officificating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bratcher Funeral Home,
She is survived by her children Clark (Fredda) Crabtree of Denison, Cindy (Patrick) Peters of Plano, Chris (Ann) Crabtree of Newton; brother R.W. 'Sonny' (Carol) Allen, Jr of Garland; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
