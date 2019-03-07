Alice Ruth Crabtree passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.



The family will be at Bratcher Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Denison, with Rev. Michael Mattil officiating.



Alice was born December 23, 1931 in the Allen's Chapel community near Honey Grove, Texas, the daughter of Rufus "Ruff" W. Allen, Sr. and Mathilda "Till" Ryser Allen.



She moved to Denison after graduation from Honey Grove High school in 1948. She worked for the Denison City Manager as secretary and taught typing at Denison Business School.



She worked for the Katy Railroad Hospital Association for 38 years before her retirement in 2005.



Alice is survived by children Clark Crabtree (Fredda) of Denison, Cindy Peters (Patrick) of Plano, Chris Crabtree (Ann) of Newton, Texas; brother R. W. "Sonny" Allen, Jr. (Carole) of Garland; daughter-in-law Bessie Janan Crabtree of Denison; grandchildren Mark Johnson (Amy), Jeff Johnson (Stacy), Kyle Peters, Christina West, Nicole Sprinkle (Jonathan), Kimberly Stevens-Cooke; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, son James, sister Betty Turner and brother-in-law Louis Turner.



Personal condolences may be made at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary