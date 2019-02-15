|
Alicia Ribero Caldwell, 83. of Plano died Saturday, February 9, 2019
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Plano, Texas
Flowers can be sent to the following address:
The Catholic Community of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, located at 2700 W. Spring Creek, Pkwy. Plano, TX. 75023. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory,. Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register at www.scoggins funeralhome.com.
She is survived by her sons Rodney, Steven and Stanley; two daughters-in-law Kimberly and Jennifer; four grandchildren; brothers Raul, Jairo, Julio Enrique and Orlando and sisters Ligia and Hilda.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2019
